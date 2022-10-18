Warner Bros. reveals Mortal Kombat ‘collection RPG,’ coming to mobile in 2023

Warner Bros. has revealed Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a “collection RPG” that it’s calling the first “mobile-exclusive cinematic story experience” in the series.

Developed and co-published by Mortal Kombat studio NetherRealm, Onslaught tasks players with building a team of fighters from a “vast” roster of Mortal Kombat characters and face off in real-time group battles to stop a deadly threat.

Specific characters weren’t mentioned, but the official poster for the game does show a handful, including mainstays Sub-Zero, Scorpion and Raiden. However, no screenshots or footage from the game was shown, so it’s unclear exactly how you’ll “collect” fighters or how battles will actually play out.

Notably, this is the first mobile game in the long-running fighting game series since 2015’s Mortal Kombat Mobile. The latest entry, meanwhile, is 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11, which most recently got an enhanced port on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.

It’s unclear what NetherRealm’s next console/PC game will be. Earlier this month, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon said the studio is currently focusing on celebrating the series’ 30th anniversary, and a separate announcement regarding its next game will come after that.

For now, though, those interested in Onslaught can register for updates here.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Warner Bros.