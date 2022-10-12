Pokémon taps into influencer power with latest Scarlet and Violet trailer

The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s the weirdest video we’ve seen about the game so far.

The trailer stars Iono, Levincia’s Gym Leader who specializes in Electric-type Pokémon, and also doubles as an influencer. The virtual influencer has pink and blue hair with matching Magnemite. She calls them hairclips, but I totally think it’s the real Pokémon.

In the video, Levincia talks about her life as an influencer for a couple of seconds and then starts playing ‘Who’s That Pokémon,’ asking her viewers to guess her Pokémon partner.

She describes the Pokémon as having “Squishy” texture and being electric-type. Further, she says it has two bumps on its head that can be mistaken for eyes and says that it has an easygoing vibe. This doesn’t fit any current known Pokémon, so this Pokémon must be a creature native to the Paldea region, and one we haven’t seen before.

And that’s where the trailer ends. We don’t get to see the Pokémon and just get a lengthy video of the gym leader and her V-tuber personality. Hopefully, the Pokémon Company doesn’t wait long to release the second part of this trailer.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on November 18th.

Image credit: The Pokémon Company