Nanoleaf partnering with Corsair to sync lights with gaming peripherals

Toronto-based smartlight company Nanoleaf is partnering with Corsair on a special integration project. The aptly named Nanoleaf x Corsair iCUE integration sees the former’s lighting syncing with the latter’s gaming peripherals.

Announced by the two companies, the integration enables users to sync several Nanoleaf’s smart lights to what’s playing on the display of the user’s gaming setup. The heightened integration of Corsair products sees this RGB lighting sync across Corsair’s products. This extends across peripherals such as gaming headsets, mice and keyboards.

“We’ve had an overwhelming amount of interest from our community for this integration, so we couldn’t be more excited to launch the new Nanoleaf x CORSAIR integration,” says Gimmy Chu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanoleaf. “Our users love getting creative and curating their own custom experiences, and this new integration will allow them to do just that. We can’t wait to see how our users change up the way they play their favourite games with all of the vibrant Scenes and dynamic light shows.”

To take advantage of this neat collaboration, users must install and run the iCue software. The app then prompts users to turn on the Nanoleaf integration and add Nanoleaf to the iCue’s lighting. From there, users can select a lighting pattern and “everything will automatically sync to transform your battlestation into an evolved RGB Experience,” according to the company.

Via the iCue software, users can select 13 preset lighting effects. This includes scenes such as ‘Rainbow Wave’ and ‘Rain.’ Additionally, you can create their own custom profiles using an infinite number of colour possibilities.

Finally, Nanoleaf has outlined that this collaboration with Corsair works with a number of pre-existing products. This includes the Lines Series, Shapes Series, and Canvas Series. Light Panels support is coming in “late 2022.”

Image credit: Nanoleaf

Source: Nanoleaf