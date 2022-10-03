U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Apple’s argument against Qualcomm

The next chapter in Apple and Qualcomm’s legal war has arrived.

Apple has reportedly lost its bid to cancel two of Qualcomm’s patents tied to smartphone modem technology. This was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, which has declined to consider Apple’s argument as the two companies already reached a settlement back in 2019.

This legal dispute started back in 2017 when the chip maker sued Apple for allegedly infringing on patents tied to the company’s new iPhones. Apple, at one point, utilized Qualcomm’s modem chips but moved to Intel. In 2019 the companies reached a settlement and stopped litigation.

Tied to fear of being sued by Qualcomm in the future because of the two patents, Apple sought more legal action as it didn’t want to be sued by Qualcomm again in 2025 when the settlement is set to expire.

The court has rejected Apple’s legal action multiple times, but unless Qualcomm does what Apple fears, the case will not be reopened.

Qualcomm says that the two patents at hand don’t relate to 5G technology. Further, Apple plans to replace Qualcomm’s modems with its own chips by the fall of 2024.

Via: 9to5Mac