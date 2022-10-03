Google connected home products on sale until Oct 5

Google has an assortment of connected home products on sale until October 5th.
These connected home devices include the Nest Cam, Nest Wifi and Nest Doorbell.
- Nest Cam (wired): $99.99, was $129.99
- Nest Wifi router and point: now $224, was $349
- Nest Wifi router and 2 points: now $299, was $459
- Nest Wifi router: now $149, was $229
- Nest Wifi point: now $144, was $199
- Nest Doorbell (wired): now $209, was $299
With a Made by Google event around the corner, it’s possible that Google will put some more devices on sale by the end of the week. Google’s Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a are also on sale on Amazon.
Source: Google Store