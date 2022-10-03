Apple TV+’s ‘Emancipation’ streams on December 9

Apple TV+ has revealed a teaser of Emancipation starring Will Smith. The film will premiere in theatres on December 2nd and streams on Apple TV+ on December 9th.

Official Teaser — Emancipation Inspired by a true story, an enslaved man embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family. #Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, premieres in theaters December 2, streaming on Apple TV+ December 9 pic.twitter.com/sSj4o2ajw1 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) October 3, 2022

Emancipation is a historical action thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by William Collage.

The film’s premise starts with the main character being whipped nearly to death and escaping from a Louisiana plantation and then being forced to outwit hunters before joining the Union Army. The movie is based on a true story.

It stars Smith, Ben Foster, Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa, Mustafa Shakir and more. This is Smith’s first major theatrical release following him walking onstage during the Oscars and slapping comedian Chris Rock.

Image credit: @AppleTVPlus

Source: @AppleTVPlus