How to find the songs you’ve Shazamed with Siri

If you own an iPhone, you likely already know that you can ask Siri “What song is playing” and the voice assistant will provide you with an answer using the power of the music discovery app Shazam.

However, short of screenshotting every Siri/Shazam request, there are several more accessible ways to do this. If you have an Android phone, check out this story to learn how you can discover music in the real world.

The simplest way is to have Shazam on your iPhone. Boom — open the app, check your history, and you’re good to groove.

However, since Shazam is already built into Siri, you’re probably asking yourself, “is there a way to use it without the app?” There is, and it requires minimal setup.

Open your iPhone’s Setting app and navigate to the ‘Control Centre’ section near the top. Then tap on the green plus icon beside the ‘Music Recognition.’ This moves the Shazam toggle into Control Centre so you can quickly access it without having to trigger Siri.

On top of that, you can tap and hold on the new ‘S’ icon, which shows you a list of your recently searched songs.

Source: Apple