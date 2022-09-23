OpenMedia backs bill to make ISPs provide internet speed reports

OpenMedia is asking the government to do more to address internet speed reporting from Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

The non-profit specifically points to Bil C-288, a bill that seeks to revise the Telecommunications Act to require ISPs to publicly share broadband network performance.

OpenMedia argues the private member’s bill will help Canadians make educated decisions when picking internet services. It will also see service providers compete on the network performance they’re providing customers.

OpenMedia’s campaigns director, Matt Hatfield, says the matter addresses truth and transparency.

“If an internet provider is advertising certain speeds, consumers have the right to know before they buy if those speeds accurately reflect average network performance.”

Hatfield said the bill hosts particular importance for Canadians residing in rural areas and those who rely on low-cost services. “High-speed internet underperformance is irritating; but when lower-speed internet underperforms, it effectively denies people an essential service.”

The group says Canada is behind in adopting such legislation. Australia and the U.K. recently adopted reporting requirements, and the FCC in the U.S. has required companies to provide labels that inform customers on a range of factors, OpenMedia says.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: OpenMedia