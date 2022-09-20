Samsung is reportedly working on a Wireless Charger Hub

Samsung is reportedly working on a new charging accessory called the Wireless Charger Hub. The ‘Hub’ in the name likely indicates it will be capable of wireless charging multiple devices at once.

Dutch publication GalaxyClub believes that the Wireless Charger Hub is the successor to the Wireless Charger Trio Samsung released back in 2020. This wireless charging accessory might arrive alongside the Galaxy S23 lineup next year, according to the leak.

Pricing details and specs are currently unclear, and all we know so far is the charger’s name.

We’ll have to wait to learn more about the upcoming wireless charging accessory. While charging three devices at once is cool, hopefully, it will be able to wireless fast charge multiple devices at once.

Source: SamMobile, GalaxyClub