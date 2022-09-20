fbpx
Gaming

Nintendo to end support for Facebook, Twitter logins in October

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 20, 20228:05 PM EDT
0 comments

Nintendo has confirmed that it will end support for Facebook and Twitter logins starting October 25th.

At that time, you’ll only be able to sign in using your Nintendo account or through a linked Apple/Google account. Nintendo has a dedicated page for the discontinuation here.

Additionally, Nintendo has announced that it’s ceasing support for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U image sharing to Facebook and Twitter. This will also take place on October 25th.

Source: Nintendo

Comments