Leaked render shows off Samsung’s Wireless Charger Pad Trio

Samsung may soon launch a follow-up to its Wireless Charger Duo Pad with more charging space.
Leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a render on his Patreon of the Samsung ‘Wireless Charger Pad Trio.’ It appears to be a larger wireless charger pad with space for a phone, a smartwatch and earbuds.
The Wireless Charge Pad Trio features two distinct spaces. On the left is a rectangular space, which looks to be made of some kind of leather or leather-like material. In the bottom right corner of the space are a rectangle and a square with rounded corners, which look a lot like a Samsung smartphone and the case for the company’s new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds.
The second space looks like a small divot where a watch could sit. Below the divot is another symbol that looks like a watch, with a circle in the middle and two rectangles, one coming from the top and the other from the bottom.
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Pad Trio looks a lot like wireless charging pads on offer from companies like Nomad.
Finally, the render shows that the cable is USB-C and plugs into a power brick.
Although not much else is known about the rumoured Wireless Charger Pad Trio, it seems like a great next step from the Charger Duo Pad, which had a spot for your phone and a spot for your watch. I expect we’ll see more of the Charger Pad Trio before it eventually launches (my guess is it’ll arrive before the holiday season).
