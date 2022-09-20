Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro lineup achieves significantly faster 5G speeds than its predecessor

On paper, the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are outright better devices than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, thanks to the addition of a new and advanced A16 Bionic chip and a better rear camera system. But how much of these advancements show a difference in daily practical use?

A new comparison test conducted by SpeedSmart suggests that the new iPhone 14 Pro lineup can achieve 47 percent faster 5G speeds than its predecessor.

The test by SpeedSmart was conducted with an iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 13 Pro on T-Mobile and Verizon’s networks in the United States.

Check out the results of the comparison below:

Download (T-Mobile)

iPhone 14 Pro: 255.91 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro: 173.81 Mbps

Upload (T-Mobile)

iPhone 14 Pro: 28.25 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro: 22.51 Mbps

Download (Verizon)

iPhone 14 Pro: 175.56 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro: 126.33 Mbps

Upload (Verizon)

iPhone 14 Pro: 27.28 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro: 21.64 Mbps

While the difference in upload speeds wasn’t all that significant between the two devices, download speed did receive a big boost, showcasing a 47 percent increase with T-Mobile’s network and a 38 percent increase with Verizon’s network.

Similarly, ping over Verizon and T-Mobile’s networks also exhibited a lower average latency (the lower, the better). The average ping for the iPhone 14 Pro came in a 52.88ms with T-Mobile, while the iPhone 13 Pro averaged 62.20ms on the same network.

The average ping for the iPhone 14 Pro came in a 37.09ms with Verizon, while the iPhone 13 Pro averaged 52.24ms on the same network.

The difference is attributed to the iPhone 14 Pro lineup featuring a more advanced 5G Snapdragon X65 modem, compared to the iPhone 13 Pro lineup’s X60 modem. The former can reach download speeds of up to 10Gbps, whereas the latter can achieve up to 7.5Gbps download speeds.

Read the SpeedSmart report here. MobileSyrup has plans to run similar tests on Canadian carrier networks

Source: SpeedSmart