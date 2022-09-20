Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro rumoured to release on October 18

Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to launch within a month, but you might have to wait until October 18th to purchase the two handsets.

This leak regarding the smartphones’ release date comes from Caschys Blog. Front Page Tech, which originally leaked the Pixel 7 series, said that the phone would be on sale on October 13th. While Front Page Tech is a somewhat reliable source, the even more accurate Roland Quandt backed up Caschys Blog’s claims.

Sir Caschy confirming what I heard a little while ago… Pixel 7 series starts shipping from Oct 18: https://t.co/EFyTeKkOqR — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 19, 2022

Further, the leak indicates that the Pixel Watch will launch a bit later, stating that it won’t hit the market until November 4th. Caschys Blog doesn’t specify what region this is referring to, but Android Police believes it’s for the U.S market. If so, the Canadian market will likely receive the update on the same day.

It’s worth noting that these are just leaks and we won’t know anything for sure until Google’s October 6th keynote.

Image credit: Google

Source: Caschys Blog Via: Android Police