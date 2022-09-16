Uber employees didn’t believe a teen hacked its internal system

Employees at Uber did not believe a hacker had gained access to its internal system, despite the hacker stating the system was compromised.

Perhaps it was the way the hacker revealed their presence. “I announce that I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach,” they wrote on the company’s Slack channel.

Honestly kind of a classy way to hack someone 😂😂😂@Uber pic.twitter.com/fFUA5xb3wv — Colton (@ColtonSeal) September 16, 2022

The range of emojis responding to the message illustrates employees’ disbelief, as seen in the screenshot of the hacker’s message shared on Twitter.

The Washington Post reports the hacker is 18 years old and breached Uber’s internal system for fun.

In a tweet, Uber shared it was aware of the breach.

“We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available.”

Via: The Verge, The Washington Post