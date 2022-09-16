Best Buy’s refreshed Top Deals are live until September 22

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed list of Top Deals with storage solutions, printers, PC peripherals, smart home tech and fitness wearables is live now.

Top Deals mentioned below are available starting today, Friday, September 16th, and expire on Thursday, September 22nd.

Check out some notable deals from the sale below:

PC and Accessories

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $20)

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse – Matte Black: $23.99 (save $6)

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Bluetooth Darkfield Mouse – Black: $54.99 (save $25)

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Backlit Mechanical Red-Linear Gaming Keyboard – English: $79.99 (save $20)

Microsoft Bluetooth Red Tracking Desktop Keyboard & Mouse Combo (QHG-00031) – Grey – English: $63.99 (save $16)

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Headset: $99.99 (save $50)

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam with HDR & Noise-Cancelling Mics: $199.99 (save $50)

Seagate One Touch 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKC5000404) – Grey: $139.99 (save $15)

LaCie Rugged 5TB USB-C Portable External Hard Drive for PC/Mac (STFR5000800) – Orange: $219.99 (save $10)

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0140HBK-NESE) – Black: $309.99 (save $90)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i5-1235U/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $899.99 (save $100)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-1035G1/512GB/12GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $150)

Acer 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG VA LED Monitor (KA242Y ABI) – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

Canon imageClass MF451DW Monochrome All-In-One Laser Printer: $379.99 (save $30)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $74.99 (save $15)

Smart Home Tech

eufy Cam Pro Wired Outdoor 2K IP Camera – White: $99.99 (save $30)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera – White: $129.99 (save $40)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera -White -3 Pack: $379.99 (save $75)

D-Link mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Water Leak Sensor Starter Kit (DCH-S1621KT): $89.99 (save $10)

Arlo Essential Wire-Free Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – White: $229.99 (save $40)

Google Nest (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black/White: $208.99 (save $31)

Wearables

Garmin Venu 42mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Silver/Granite: $349.99 (save $90)

Garmin vivomove Sport 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Cocoa: $189.99 (save $40)

Fossil Gen 6 42mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Gunmetal: $299.99 (save $160)

Phone Accessories

Razer Kishi Gaming Controller for iOS: $69.99 (save $30)

Razer Kishi Gaming Controller for Android: $59.99 (save $10)

TUFF8 Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy A13 – Clear: $24.99 (save $5)

TUFF8 Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S22+ (Plus) – Clear: $24.99 (save $5)

Everything Else

ProForm Pro 2000 Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $1,699.99 (save $300)

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit – Black: $949.99 (save $50)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Media Streamer with Remote: $59.99 (save $10)

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Pro Canister Vacuum – Purple/Iron: $599.99 (save $100)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $279.99 (save $70)

Harman Kardon FLY ANC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $99.99 (save $300)

