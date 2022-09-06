fbpx
News

Back-to-school and work tech deals from Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Sep 6, 20229:54 AM EDT
0 comments

With school starting today and others heading back a physical office, Amazon has compiled a list of deals to help you make it through the day.

Check out all the discounted tech here:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments