Ubisoft Forward to focus on Mario + Rabbids, Skull and Bones, and Assassin’s Creed

Ubisoft is hosting another installment of its Ubisoft Forward games showcase on September 10th. The publisher has revealed that the live streamed event is set to provide “updates on upcoming games.” Additionally, the publisher will offer a look at some new titles.

Throughout Ubisoft Forward, fans will be shown updates for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones. The former is being developed in partnership with Nintendo and launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20th. Skull and Bones, the open-world pirate game, has seen a number of delays. However, the game is due to launch on November 8th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia.

Seeing as though both titles are to launch this fall, it makes sense that some time would be dedicated to highlighting gameplay, cinematics, and drum up excitement.

Last week, Ubisoft officially announced its working on Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The game is said to focus on a younger Basim, who was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game also depicts a setting reminiscent of Baghdad. Previous reports claim Mirage will be a more contained game focusing on stealth and harkening back to the series’ roots.

The publisher has already confirmed that more on Mirage will be showcased during the Ubisoft Forward. However, the company notes that the event will incorporate “a special Assassin’s Creed showcase” where “the future of the franchise.”

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed. Alongside the announcement of a new title, it will be interesting to see how Ubisoft chooses to celebrate the occasion. Recently, Ubisoft had an Assassin’s Creed booth at FanExpo Canada in Toronto in dedication to the anniversary. However, with Mirage being a standalone title, one must wonder if a new mainline entry will be shown.

Ubisoft Forward will be available to stream on YouTube, Twitch, and Ubisoft’s website. The event kicks off with a preshow at 2:35 pm ET/11:35 am PT.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft via @geoffkeighley