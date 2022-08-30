New PlayStation 5 models appear in Australia with reduced weight

Sony has reportedly reduced the weight of the PlayStation 5 console.

Per a report from Australian-based gaming site Press Start (via The Verge), new models of the PS5 have started appearing in Australia with reduced weight. The new disc model (CFI-1202A) clocks in at 3.8kg (8.6lbs), about a 7 percent reduction from the previous 4.2kg (9.2lbs) model. It’s worth noting that was already a reduction from the original PS5 model, which weighed 4.5kg (9.9lbs).

The digital PS5 nabbed a similar 7 percent weight, going from an original weight of 3.9kg (8.6lbs) to 3.4kg (7.5lbs), a roughly 13 percent reduction.

Now, the disc version of the PS5 weighs as much as the original digital PS5, which is pretty neat. Unfortunately, it’s not clear why the new PS5 models weigh less — Sony previously changed up the heatsink to reduce the weight, so it’s possible the company made a similar change this time around too. We’ll likely learn why after someone cracks open one of the new PS5 models and compares it with a heavier model.

While it may not seem like a big deal, reducing the weight of the PS5 likely has a few benefits for Sony, like reducing the cost and/or complexity of manufacturing and shipping.

It’s worth noting the change comes after Sony upped the price of the PS5 in Canada and other regions. The price increase likely has nothing to do with any changes to the weight of the console, but it’s kinda funny to think people will technically pay more for less PS5. Shrinkflation strikes again!

Source: Press Start Via: The Verge