Ford Motors to lay off 3,000 employees from global workforce, including Canada

Ford is the latest in a string of companies laying off employees. The company is cutting off roughly 3,000 employees from its global workforce, including Canada, the U.S. and India, as part of a restructuring effort to cut costs.

The report, as shared by CNBC News, suggests that Ford began notifying employees about the cuts today, Monday, August 22nd. “The cuts will include 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 agency jobs in the U.S., Canada and India, Farley and Ford Chairman Bill Ford said in a message to employees that was obtained by CNBC,” wrote the publication.

“Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century. It requires focus, clarity and speed. And, as we have discussed in recent months, it means redeploying resources and addressing our cost structure, which is uncompetitive versus traditional and new competitors,” reads the message.

The job cuts are divided between Ford Blue and Ford Model E, the company’s combustion engine and electric vehicle divisions. Back in July, Bloomberg indicated that Ford intends to lay off roughly 8,000 of its employees, however, it seems the company walked back on its plans for such a mass layoff.

This comes soon after Irvine, California-based Rivian announced in July that it is laying off five percent of its workforce.

