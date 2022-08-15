A new Wi-Fi 6e-support Nest router might be on the way, suggests FCC filing

Google is reportedly readying up to release a new Wi-Fi 6E-enabled Nest router later this year, according to a recent FCC filing.

The filing suggests that the new router’s model number is A4R-G6ZUC, which, according to The Verge, happens to be similar to the model numbers of the Nest Wifi, Nest Mini, Nest Thermostat, and even the Google Glass.

9to5Google suggested earlier in June, via an unnamed source, that a new Google/Nest Wifi series is on the way, and the publication has confirmed that ‘G6ZUC’ happens to be the model number for the new series.

The new router’s primary upgrade over the original Nest router is the addition of Wi-Fi 6E, as the older model only supported the Wi-Fi 5 standard.

In addition to 2.5GHz and 5GHz bands, Wi-Fi 6E routers allow compatible devices, including Samsung’s S21 and S22 lineup, Google Pixel 6 lineup, and select Xiaomi devices, to connect to. Since 6E bands are less crowded, they can theoretically provide faster speeds with less interference and lower latency when compared to Wi-Fi 6.

It is likely that Google will release the new Wi-Fi 6E-enabled routers later this year. Amazon released its new Wi-Fi 6E-supported Eero Pro 6E earlier this year and retails for $429, so expect the new Nest to cost roughly the same. You can read more about Amazon’s eero Pro 6E here.

Source: 9to5Google