Amazon’s new Eero 6+ and Eero Pro 6E are available to pre-order in Canada

Amazon’s Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro‘s successors are here. Amazon introduced its latest Eero 6+ and Eero Pro 6E to its range of mesh Wi-Fi systems, with the latter giving users access to Wi-Fi 6E.

For reference, the 6+ and Pro 6E’s predecessors only supported Wi-Fi 6, so technically, they could only use 2.4 GHz or 5GHz radio bands, whereas the new Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-fi systems can operate on the 6 GHz band, allowing multiple devices to use the internet at once without congestion, great for dense network environments like offices. In simple terms, it works like a Wi-Fi 6 system, but operates on the 6 GHz radio band. Learn more about the differences between the two here.

It’s worth noting that to be able to access the advantages of Wi-Fi 6E, you’ll need devices that are compatible with the spectrum. If you have a device that isn’t Wi-Fi 6E compatible, it’ll give you regular Wi-Fi 6 performance.

“Since Eero’s beginning a little over eight years ago, we have had a vision to provide every home around the world with wifi that just works,” said Nick Weaver, co-founder and CEO of Eero in a statement.

“Wifi has changed a lot since then, and we’ve worked hard to expand our portfolio and make our easy-to-use, fast, secure, and reliable whole-home wifi systems more accessible and affordable for everyone. With the introduction of Eero Pro 6E and Eero 6+ alongside our existing eero 6 series devices, we’re taking a big step in delivering our highest performing and most affordable wifi systems for everyone.”

The new Eero Pro 6E can support over 100 devices simultaneously, with speeds up to 2.3Gbps, which is great for gaming, streaming 8K videos or live streaming. Additionally, since the device has two ethernet ports (2.5 GbE and 1.0 GbE), the Eero Pro 6E can support multigigabit internet plans.

A single Eero Pro 6E covers up to 190 square meters and a 3-pack covers up to 560 square meters. The Eero Pro 6E is available as a single unit or as a 3-pack from Amazon or Eero.com for $429 and $999, respectively.

Similarly, the Eero 6+ can support over 75 devices at once, though it does not support Wi-Fi 6E, so you’ll have to make do with Wi-Fi 6, which in itself is novel technology and shouldn’t result in a bad experience. The Eero 6+ is ideal for those with a gigabit internet connection, with a single unit covering up to 140 square metres and a 3-pack covering about 420 square metres.

The Eero 6+ is available as a single unit or as a 3-pack from Amazon or Eero.com for $199 and $429, respectively.

In addition to the new releases, the last-gen Eero 6 (which is still a great buy for those with 500Mbps to 900Mbps plans) has now been discounted. The one-pack is now available for $129 (was $179), whereas the three-pack is available for $279 (was $399).

