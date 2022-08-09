fbpx
Resources

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in Canada

Expect to see a new foldable, some smartwatches and more

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Aug 9, 20229:00 PM EDT
0 comments
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event today, August 10th, at 6am PT/9am ET.

As usual, we don’t know exactly what will be featured there, although it’s expected that we’ll see the Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, new Galaxy Watches and more.

Canadians interested in tuning in to the Unpacked 2022 livestream can do so via the Samsung NewsroomSamsung’s website or Samsung’s YouTube channel.

It’s also worth noting that to coincide with Unpacked 2022, Samsung is offering a $100 e-voucher to use towards your next purchase of any Samsung product. To claim this, you’ll need to register through this site and provide some information, including your name, phone number and current device.

What are you looking forward to seeing at Unpacked 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Comments