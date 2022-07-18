Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro will reportedly launch this fall or next spring

It looks like the release of the next-generation version of Apple’s high-end chips is just around the corner.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has the internal goal of launching the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro this fall. Gurman says that these laptops are currently in the works and that their design and features are “likely to stay roughly the same,” including the MagSafe charger and upgraded display with a notch.

The M2 Pro and M2 Max are expected to be more powerful versions of the M1 Pro and M1 Max from last year. Both chips will reportedly focus on improved graphics performance, similar to the M2 that’s featured in the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) and MacBook Air (2022).

In other Apple-related news, a separate Bloomberg report indicates that Apple plans to slow down hiring and spending amid concerns of an impending recession.

Source: Bloomberg