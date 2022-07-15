Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is now available in Canada

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air (2022) is now available in-store.

The new laptop features the tech giant’s powerful M2 chipset and starts at $1,499. It also comes in four colours, including ‘Starlight,’ ‘Midnight,’ ‘Silver’ and ‘Space Grey.’

Though a great laptop, the key issue with the new MacBook Air is that it costs $200 more expensive than the existing M1 MacBook Air, which offers the best price/performance ratio of nearly any laptop available right now.

You can order the new computer online from Apple, Best Buy and several other retailers. For more on the M2 MacBook Air, check out my review of the laptop.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,499 in Canada for the 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage model.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.