Quebec to receive $4.6 million in funding for new EV chargers

Canadian Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport Annie Koutrakis has announced a $4.6 million investment in Quebec. The funding is to go towards supporting the installation of up to 840 Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The funding has been given to Hyrdo-Quebec through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). The investment is a part of EV Week in the country, which seeks to support access to EV charging across Canada.

Hydro-Quebec will now choose the recipients of the EV chargers through a “transparent process.” The charging units will then be installed in publicly accessible places and streets by March 2024.

The announcement of this funding is one of many funding initiatives made during EV Week this year. Additionally, $1.7 million is being invested in B.C for the installation of 810 charging units. Over on the east coast, 20 Level 2 EV chargers are due for installation in Halifax. This is made possible thanks to $55,000 in funding.

Across Ontario, 16 ONroute EV charging stations can now be found across the 401 and 400 highways.

79 EV chargers are also due to be installed across 37 Shell locations across Canada.

Earlier this year, the federal government confirmed its investment of $3.5 million to install 31 Level 2 EV chargers and 67 fast chargers across Ontario and Quebec.

