People flocking to cafes for internet during Rogers outage

Amid the large-scale Rogers outage today, Canadians were caught by surprise and left stranded without access to internet and mobile services. The outage, which began early Friday morning, has affected most of Canada.

Now, as reported by CP24, the outage has proven beneficial for cafes and restaurants, as people are rushing in to find internet access. Those who can’t enter cafes and restaurants because of capacity were seen setting up camp outside in order to connect to the internet.

Rogers is down. So many people at Starbucks to use the internet. Dang, thank goodness I don't have work today. — Andrea (@ixxvja_) July 8, 2022

On the other hand, some cafe owners are struggling too, as without Wi-Fi, they are unable to process credit and debit payments. “It’s hectic you know, we have the square reader we’re trying to connect it, it’s not working for any Interact purchases,” a cafe worker told CTV News Toronto, via CP24.

rogers outage affects starbucks POS, rip pic.twitter.com/HeLLQgMg0R — josh (fides’ husband) (@joshua_concon) July 8, 2022

Rogers’ flanker brands, in addition to Interac, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) phone lines, and the Canadian Blood Services’ website and app, are some of the major services that have been affected by the outage. Several other services have been affected too, and you can read more about them via the link below:

