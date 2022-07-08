Freedom Mobile outage impacting Ontario and Quebec customers

Shaw’s Freedom Mobile also appears to be having issues, although it’s unclear if the problem is connected to the ongoing Rogers outage.

The provider’s support Twitter account replied to a user saying it was “experiencing an outage in Southern Ontario” and that it was working on a fix. Other reports indicate the Freedom network is down in Quebec too.

Hey there! We are currently experiencing an outage in Southern Ontario and are working hard towards a resolution. If you send me a DM I’d be happy to confirm that this is the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. -T.L — Freedom Mobile Care (@freedomsupport) July 8, 2022

MobileSyrup has reached out to Freedom Mobile for clarification about the ongoing issues and will update this piece with further details.

Update 08/07/2022 at 2:55pm ET: A Shaw spokesperson confirmed that Freedom was experiencing issues, citing a “partner network.” Read the full statement below:

“A partner network is experiencing issues that are impacting Freedom Mobile customers in certain parts of the country where Freedom relies on third party infrastructure. Freedom customers who are impacted may have trouble accessing 911 services and are advised to try calling again or call from a landline. The partner network is working to restore service as quickly as possible.”

Ookla’s Downdetector.ca also shows a spike in issues, with the outage map highlighting parts of Ontario, Alberta, and B.C.

Overall, most Canadians are experiencing at least some level of communication disruption today. Rogers’ outage has had a huge impact nationwide, and Bell and Telus have tweeted that their customers aren’t affected (although customers say otherwise).