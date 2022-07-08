Massive Rogers outage impacting internet, wireless across Canada

Update at 10:55am: Rogers provided MobileSyrup another statement via email:

“We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible. On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up. Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue.”

The company still has not provided a reason for the outage or an estimation of when it will be fixed. The outage began around 4:30am ET Friday morning.

Update at 9:20am: The @RogersHelps Twitter account shared a statement regarding the outage:

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

Rogers internet and mobile services are down for a large number of customers in Ontario and other provinces.

It’s not clear when the outage began, but reports began streaming in early Friday morning, with Ookla’s ‘Downdetector.ca’ reporting a spike starting around 4:30am. At 6:30am, Toronto police tweeted a warning that some Rogers customers may have difficulty calling 9-1-1 due to “technical difficulties” with the Rogers network.

Downdetector’s outage map shows some issues in B.C. and in Atlantic Canada, but the majority of the outage is concentrated in Ontario.

The Toronto Star reports that Fido customers are also impacted. It’s also worth noting that customers using internet services that run over Rogers’ network, like TekSavvy and Oxio, are also experiencing network issues.

CBC also reported that the outage impacts several travel and financial services, including Interac, the Confederation Bridge’s ability to process debit payments, and more.

The ‘@RogersHelps’ Twitter account has directed some users to check the company’s Community Forum for details about the outage. However, the page linked by the account doesn’t actually have any information available. Moreover, if you head to the company’s outage support page, the only way to get information is through Rogers’ support chatbot.

At the time of writing, the chatbot told me that “something went wrong” and that it would fetch a Live Chat agent to help. Some users reported difficulties with the chatbot and complained about the lack of publicly-available outage information on Rogers’ website.

Developing…