Amazon slashes prices of Alexa-enabled devices by up to 50 percent off

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jun 13, 202210:16 AM EDT
Amazon Canada has just dropped the prices of some of its most popular devices, which sees the Echo Show, Kindle, Fire Sticks and Tablets to its lowest cost in months. Check out the deals below.

Source: Amazon Canada

