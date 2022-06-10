Select Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 30 percent off

In addition to the massive savings on Alexa-enabled devices, Amazon has also heaving slashed the prices on its popular Fire TV Sticks. All the deals are below:
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $34.99 (Save $15)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $44.99 (Save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote for $59.99 (Save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $54.99 (Save $15)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada