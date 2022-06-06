iOS 16’s ‘Safety Check’ aims to help people leave abusive relationships

At its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022, Apple unveiled iOS 16, its latest mobile operating system (OS) update that offers new features, including the ability to customize your lock screen, ‘Live Activities,’ the ability to edit and unsend messages on iMessage, a new SharePlay button in Messages and more.

A more important feature that the Cupertino, California-based company announced with iOS 16 is ‘Safety Check,’ a feature that aims to help those in abusive relationships.

The new feature allows you to revoke and reset access to the personal information that you granted to your partner (or anyone else), including location sharing, passwords and resets the system privacy permissions for all apps. The feature also helps you sign out of your iCloud account on all devices, including your partner’s.

The safety feature, in essence, is made to help users cut ties with the person they’re trying to get away from. The new feature was developed alongside the National Network to End Domestic Violence and the National Center for Victims of Crime.

For all of the Apple news from WWDC 2022, follow this link.