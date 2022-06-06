Here are all the iPhone models that support iOS 16

During its WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple announced the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16.

Following the unveiling of iOS 16 and its new features, Apple confirmed the iPhone models that are compatible with the update are the iPhone 8 and above.

The iPhone models that work with iOS 16 are as listed below:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

This means that the 1st-gen iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and the 7th-gen iPod Touch (which was discontinued in May) won’t have access to iOS 16.

iOS 16 is now available in a developer beta, with a public beta dropping in July and the final release coming this fall.

Image Credit: Apple

Sources: Apple