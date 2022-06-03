Best Buy offering ‘PC Gaming Deals’ until June 30

Best Buy’s ‘June Play at Best Buy’ runs this weekend from June 3rd to June 30th and offers several hot ‘PC Gaming Deals,’ including items such as headsets, controllers, gaming chairs and more.

Below are the deals included in this sale:

Razer Xbox X Wired Controller Wolverine V2 WH: $99.99 (save $40)

NYKO NSW Wired Controller Airglow: $39.99 (save $10)

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Mouse: $124.99 (save $25)

Blue Mic Yeti X: $169 (save $20)

Razer Enki X Gaming Chair: $299.99

Razer Iskur X – Ergonomic Gaming Chair: $499.99

Netgear Orbi AX5400 WiFi6 System3pk: $299.99 (save $150)

Netgear Nighthawk AX5400 WiFi 6 Router: $229.99 (save $70)

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Ove GM Headset BL: $129.99 (save $10)

Razer Kraken V3 X Chroma Headset BLK: $54.99 (save $35)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB WL XT H-FD G Headset BLK: $329.99 (save $30)

TB Recon 200 Gen 2 MLT-Platform Headset G BLK: $59.99 (save $20)

Astro A20 WL Gaming Headset Xbox Gen 2 WH/GRN: $129 (save $40)

Logitech Pro Ove PC Gaming Headset Stereo: $99.99 (save $30)

PS5 Accessories

PS5 Dualsense Wireless Controller MIDN Black: $79.99 (save $10)

PS5 HD Camera: $64.99 (save $15)

All PC Gaming deals will last until June 9th, with PS5 accessory deals lasting until June 10.

Check out ‘June Play at Best Buy’ for more PC gaming deals. Best Buy is also running a sale on smart home products.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Best Buy