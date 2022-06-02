All iPhone 14 models are expected to feature 6GB of RAM

All four of Apple’s iPhone 14 devices will reportedly feature 6GB of RAM, rather than the higher RAM amount being exclusive to the Pro. These devices are expected to launch later this year, with a reveal sometime in September.

Taiwanese research firm TrendForce claims that all iPhone 14 models will be upgraded to a more power-efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5. While the Pro models may offer this type of RAM, TrendForce expects the entry-level iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max to feature LPDDR4X.

For reference, all four models of the iPhone 13 feature LPDDR4X. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini both support 4GB of RAM. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer 6GB of RAM.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that iPhone 14 Pro devices will support the LPDDR5 technology. Previously, TF International Securities Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the upgraded RAM technology. This also came with the report that the Pro models may also feature Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip.

It’s worth noting that the above does not include iPhone 14 mini because rumours point to Apple ditching the tiny smartphone from its 2022 lineup. Instead, Apple will reportedly offer a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple typically holds a keynote event in September to showcase its iPhone lineup. There’s currently no word on when the event will be held.

Source: TrendForce Via: MacRumors