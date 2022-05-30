Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 alleged specs leak online

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is coming soon and with it, an onslaught of leaks about what we’ll see at this year’s event. Though we don’t know exactly when the event will be, we know that this time of year is for the company’s foldable offerings, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series, and today’s leak is about the Z Fold 4.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has revealed the specs for the rumoured Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 12/16GB RAM

– 256/512GB storage

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)

– Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)

– Outer Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI

– 4,400mAh battery, 25W — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 30, 2022

Going by Brar’s leak, the phone will feature the same sized outer and inner display compared to last year’s Z Fold 3, both with 120Hz refresh rate panels. We’re also expecting the same 4,400mAh battery and up to 512GB of storage.

Additionally, we’ll see some changes to the processor, as Samsung will reportedly use a trio of cameras with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter. According to a previous tweet made by Ice Universe, the 3x optical will be superior to all other Samsung devices, even better than the S22 Ultra.

Samsung will also improve the under-display camera on the Fold 4. According to Brar’s tweet, the Fold 4 will feature a 16-megapixel UDC, whereas last year’s model only had a 4-megapixel sensor.

In my review of the Galaxy Fold 3, I didn’t find the UDC to be all that useful:

While the UDC is cool, it’s pretty unnecessary when there are so many other options. It’s more of a webcam for video conferencing and not a great one at that. While pictures taken with it are too bright and lack detail, you can just ignore it and take selfies with the Z Fold 3’s several other cameras.

Perhaps this time around with an improved sensor, the UDC will be worthwhile.

Samsung is expected to have its foldable Unpacked event this August or September.

Source: Yogesh Brar