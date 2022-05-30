fbpx
Deals

Big savings on AirPods, SD Cards, monitors and DualSense controllers from Amazon Canada

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
May 30, 202210:04 AM EDT
0 comments

While it’s Memorial Day in the United States, Amazon Canada is kicking off this Monday in the right way with a few solid deals.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments