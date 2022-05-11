Google’s ‘Multisearch’ feature can help you find things nearby

At Google I/O 2022, the Mountain View, California-based company revealed several new features coming to Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant.

Google Search is offering a new feature in the Google app called ‘multisearch.’ With the functionality, you’ll be able to take a picture of things like apparel, home goods and food, or screenshot the Google Search bar and then add the words “near me.’ Then Search will show options for a local restaurant or retailers that have it available.

Google will scan millions of images, reviews, web pages and more from the community of Maps contributors to find more about these nearby spots.

This feature will be available later this year in English and will expand to more languages in the future.

Google is also working on a new scene exploration feature. When you’re in a book store, for example, and you’re looking at a wall of books, you’ll be able to snap pictures and search for the exact book you’re looking for.

Google says it’s using computer vision, natural language understanding and the knowledge of the web as well as local on-device technology.

This technology won’t be available for a while, according to the tech giant.

Image credit: Google