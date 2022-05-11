Google is using AI to bring more features to YouTube

On stage at Google I/O 2022, Sundar Pachi announced that Google will use AI to make YouTube more searchable.

This includes 10x-ing the number of videos with auto chapters to make it easier to find exactly what you want to watch in a video.

Alongside this, the company will add automated transcriptions to YouTube videos on mobile so viewers can simply read ahead to find what they want in a video.

Overall, this seems like a simple update to YouTube for viewers, but it could be interesting to see how this shifts the video platform’s algorithms if this makes videos easier to search.

Image credit: Google