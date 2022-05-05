Samsung’s new dashcam memory cards can record non stop for 16 years

Samsung has unveiled new and optimized PRO Endurance Memory Cards that are designed to last a very long time.

“Uniquely designed to meet the rigorous demands of surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, doorbell cameras, body cameras and more, the card offers improved endurance and outstanding performance for smooth and reliable continuous capture and playback,” reads Samsung’s release about the new offering.

Samsung says the new PRO Endurance memory cards can deliver up to 16 years (140,160 hours) of continuous recording so you never miss a critical moment, and enjoy not having to replace the memory card on your dashcam or home security cameras.

While the above line stands true for the 256GB variant of the new card, lower capacity cards offer fewer recording hours. For example, the 128GB model offers 70,080 hours (about eight years), the 64GB model offers 35,040 hours (four years), and the 32GB model offers 17,520 hours of recording (two years).

But high storage isn’t the only thing the new PRO Endurance cards have to offer. According to Samsung, the new card offers read and write speeds of “up to 100 megabytes per second and 40 MB/s, respectively, and is rated Class 10 with video speed ratings of up to U3 (UHS Speed Class 3) and V30 (Video Speed Class 30),” masking the card suitable for handling large, high-resolution video files in Full HD and 4K.

Samsung also says that the cards are Water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop and wear out-proof, enabling them to fulfill their intended life.

The new PRO Endurance Memory Cards start at $10.99 ($14 CAD) for the 32GB model. Learn more here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung