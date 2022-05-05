Bell to increase cost of U.S. roaming plan July 14th

Bell customers using the U.S. roaming plan will have to fork out a little more come July 14th.

The company’s home data and 500MB plans will increase from $10 a day to $12.

The U.S. plan offers unlimited outgoing calls to Canada, and unlimited incoming calls and text messages, from the states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Bell will also be increasing the cost of its international roaming plan come May 12th. MobileSyrup reported on April 20th that the price would increase from $14 a day to $15.

It’s not clear why Bell delayed the price increase on the U.S. plan. The change might surprise users who don’t pay attention to the fine print, as the price increase is outlined at the bottom of the website displaying the plan options. It’s unclear if Bell will inform users of the price hike in other ways.

Revenue from roaming services is an essential source of income for Bell. Bell’s Q1 2022 results revealed significant growth in the wireless revenue sector, thanks in part to roaming revenue.

Increasing the cost of roaming plans is something Koodo has done as well. As travel increases post-pandemic, it won’t be a surprise if more companies follow suit.

You can check out Bell’s Roam Better plans here.