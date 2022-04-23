Ubisoft reveals team battle arena game codenamed Project Q

Ubisoft officially confirms the development of its team-based battle arena game codenamed Project Q. The game is currently in “early development.”

Recently, leaks began to surface that Ubisoft is working on an Overwatch-style competitive game. Getting ahead of the messaging, Ubisoft acknowledges and confirms the game’s existence alongside its Project Q codename.

The publisher claims that Project Q is “a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience,” in a tweet. Following the initial confirmation, Ubisoft notes that Project Q is not a Battle Royale. Opposed to Hyper Scape, the new title will “feature a variety of PvP modes.” Furthermore, the game supposedly has a single goal in mind and as Ubisoft states, it is “FUN!”

So, we heard you heard… 🤷 ‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

Recently, a leak came out, showing early development gameplay. Based on the footage, Ubisoft’s Project Q incorporates a visual style similar to Fortnite. Additionally, two game modes dubbed Showdown and Battle Arena are seen in the game.

The leak also states that French studio Ubisoft Bordeaux is spearheading the development of Project Q. However, Ubisoft has not confirmed this notion.

Official details of the game are still under wraps. In a response to concerns about NFTs, Ubisoft claims “no NFT features are planned for this title.” Worries about potential NFT implementation follow as Ubisoft is adamant about NFT adoption in its games. Earlier this year, the publisher introduced its Ubisoft Quartz platform. The controversial introduction of artificially scarce in-game items hit Ghost Recon: Breakpoint first.

no NFT features are planned for this title — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

Registration for upcoming tests is now open. Any player interested in getting their hands on the game throughout development can sign up and learn more.

Project Q currently does not have an official release window. However, based on the registration page, the game supports PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft