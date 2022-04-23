Apple launches Apple Watch Series 6 repair program, addressing blank screen issue

Apple is launching its new repair program for the Apple Watch Series 6. This comes as a way to service those experiencing an issue where the watch displays a permanent blank screen.

The iPhone maker confirms that a “very small percentage” of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 devices exhibit an issue where the screen goes blank. Apple states that these devices were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021.

As a result, the company is opening a service program to repair any affected device. Those experiencing issues with their Apple Watch Series 6 are able to see if their device is eligible for the program on Apple’s website.

If eligible Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider provides free service to the device. To do so, the user needs to be examined. Users can either go into an Authorized Service Provider or make an appointment at an Apple Store. Alternatively, the device can be sent to an Apple Repair Centre.

The repair program covers eligible models for two years following the first retail sale of the device. However, the worldwide Apple program does not extend the standard warranty of the device.

Note that the issues don’t appear to be widespread. It appears as though this is an uncommon issue. Nonetheless, it’s good to see Apple addressing the issue for those experiencing a problem with their Apple Watch Series 6.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors