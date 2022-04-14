TikTok opens Effects House beta, enabling creators to make new effects for the platform

The TikTok Effects House suite is now open to more users. Previously relegated to a closed-beta testing period, Effects House is now available to all creators.

Effects House is TikTok’s community effects platform. It offers tools and resources to assist creators in building new effects for the social network. It utilizes a number of design and development technologies that the company hopes to inspire new effects.

In a recent blog post, TikTok confirms that nearly 450 unique effects are now on TikTok. Effects House has inspired “the creation of more than 1.5 billion videos and garnering over 600 billion views globally.” The company hopes this trend continues as more creators get their hands on the toolset.

With TikTok opening up its Effects House, the platform is continuing to pursue ways to keep the platform safe for users. “We’re focused on fostering a safe, authentic, and inclusive environment for our global community,” the company writes. As a result, effects that promote colourism, negative stereotypes, cosmetic surgery, and scrutiny of appearance are not allowed.

All TikTok Effects House submissions are reviewed by the Trust and Safety team. This ensures that each effect adheres to TikTok’s policies prior to release. As this is a community-focused endeavour, the company also enables users to report effects they believe are volatile. Using the ‘Report Effect’ feature, users are able to submit reports. The TikTok team then removes any effect that is incorrectly approved.

Finally, TikTok is making it easier to identify an effect made by the community. By tapping the effect on the video, users navigate to its results page. The creator’s username is found. Additionally, all published effects are found on their Profile page.

Much of what makes TikTok stand out is its community ownership. Knowing the community can experiment with new effects and create their own is promising for the next step in the platform’s evolution.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: TikTok