Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion is set to arrive in 2023

After mending its mistakes from the past, CDProjekt Red is now looking to shape Cyberpunk 2077‘s future.

The studio revealed today that it has plans to work on a Cyberpunk2077 expansion in 2022, and that it will release sometime in 2023.

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

Unfortunately, that’s all that CDProjektRed revealed, as it didn’t dive deeper into details about the expansion.

However, its production plans for 2022 also contain “Development work on a new Witcher game based on Unreal Engine 5,” “Further support for Cyberpunk 2077,” “Development work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” “Development work at The Molasses Flood on announced project based on of our franchises,” “Launch of a spin-off to GWENT: The Witcher Card Game,” “Further support for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game and The Witcher: Monster Slayer” and lastly, “Conceptual and research work on unannounced projects.”

Alongside its future production plans, CDProjekt Red also shared its 2021 financial year earnings, where it revealed that it’s building “two independent teams to work on 2AAA projects.” The report through numbers conveys that demand for Cyberpunk 2077 is on the decline. According to it, CDProjekt Red sold 18 million copies of the title. Though 14 million of those came in December of 2020, the month when the title was initially released. So in 2021, only about 4 million Cyberpunk copies were sold, symbolizing a decline in demand for the title.

Regardless, an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is sure to bring back demand, and considering CDProjekt Red has fixed the blunders Cyberpunk initially came out with, fans are sure to gravitate back towards the game.

Source: @CDPROJEKTRED_IR