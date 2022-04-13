Twitter acquires OpenBack to improve its notifications

Twitter has acquired mobile platform OpenBack to improve its notification system and to keep users coming back to its app.

2/ The best push notifications bring people to the conversations they care about on Twitter. But irrelevant notifications are a distraction. With millions of people visiting Twitter via notifications every day, we want them to be timely, relevant and engaging. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 12, 2022

Twitter’s head of consumer product Jay Sullivan also wrote, “OpenBack and their talented team joining Twitter will help us improve our ability to deliver the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people’s privacy first.”

OpenBack, founded in 2015, aims to make apps more engaging through on-device control of push notifications. The platform allows apps to process data on devices — like other push notifications — instead of a third-party server.

OpenBack will shut down officially on April 19th. The developers at OpenBack will join Twitter’s Bluebird product team.

The end goal is to use more dynamic notifications to improve Twitter’s level of engagement and draw in its user base.

Source: @jaysullivan Via: Engadget