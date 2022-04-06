Amazon Music for Prime members will be a little more expensive starting May 5

Amazon is set to increase the cost of its Music streaming service in Canada for Prime members, and the changes go into effect on May 5th.

Revealed in an updated FAQ page, Amazon says it is increasing the Amazon Music subscription cost to be able to bring its users more “content and features.”

The Amazon Music single-device plan is changing from $3.99 to $4.99 per month while the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan is changing from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, or from $79 to $89 annually.

The Amazon Music single-device plan gives you access to Amazon Music Unlimited on one eligible Echo or Fire TV device, whereas the Unlimited individual plan allows you to listen to Amazon Music Unlimited on all your compatible devices, though one device at a time.

Any bills after May 5th will show the updated pricing. If you’re on a trial or promotional offer, you’ll get the lower rate for the rest of your trial or promotional offer time.

It’s worth noting that Amazon Prime Music, the company’s version of the music streaming service with fewer features and a smaller catalogue of two million songs, is still included for free with a Prime membership.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Amazon