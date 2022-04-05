GM and Honda to co-develop affordable Electric Vehicles

Detroit-based General Motors and the Minato, Tokyo-based Honda Motor Company announced a new partnership today that will see the two companies co-develop “a series of affordable electric vehicles” using GM’s Ultium EV battery pack.

The partnership, which will bring millions of affordable EVs on the road will start bearing fruits in 2027, with the two automotive staples working towards “standardizing equipment and processes to achieve world-class quality, higher throughput and greater affordability” throughout their EV lineup, along with improving their EV battery tech to improve performance, cut down costs and lead in a sustainable fashion.

We're expanding our collaboration with @Honda to develop a new series of affordable EVs, combining our technology, sourcing and manufacturing power to reduce costs and accelerate production beyond what either company could achieve alone. Learn more from Chair and CEO @mtbarra. https://t.co/xFSyjVNXWL — General Motors (@GM) April 5, 2022

“This is a key step to deliver on our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in our global products and operations by 2040 and eliminate tailpipe emissions from light duty vehicles in the U.S. by 2035. By working together, we’ll put people all over the world into EVs faster than either company could achieve on its own,” said Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO in the company’s release about the partnership.

The USA and Japan-based companies’ partnership doesn’t come out of the blue.

The two joined forces back in 2018 for GM’s EV Battery Module development and announced later in 2020 plans to co-develop two EVs, one of them being the Honda Prologue, scheduled to release in 2024. Further, the two companies are also working with Cruise (GM has a majority stake in Cruise) on the development of the Cruise Origin, one of the world’s first purpose-built completely autonomous cars for ride-hailing and delivery.

Source: GM