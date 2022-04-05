DeLorean DMC-12 will be reborn as an EV on August 18th

Back in February, the DeLorean Motor Company gave the world a sneak peek of its upcoming gull-wing door EV DeLorean. At the time, the company said it will reveal the EV sometime in 2022.

Now, via Twitter, the company announced that it will show off its EV at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18th.

“Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype 3 days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble beach,” said Troy Beetz, CMO of DeLorean Motor Company Inc.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqv — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) April 4, 2022

The company says it will reveal the name of its new EV at the Monterey Car Week, along with what the future holds for the brand. For reference, the original DeLorean was called the DMC-12.

“The long-awaited concept car is the culmination of a 40+ year history with the prestigious design company Italdesign and DeLorean’s new interpretation of a modern icon,” reads the company’s news release.

Before the DeLorean Motor Company went out of business in 1982, it released the original $25,000 USD (approximately $31,000 CAD) DMC-12 which was well recognized for being an extremely underpowered vehicle with iconic gull-wing doors — as of now, the vehicle’s value translates to about $71,000 USD (roughly $90,000 CAD).

We are not sure whether the new release will be a common EV. From the looks of it, it seems like the upcoming vehicle will just be a concept car that not many would be able to get their hands on.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: DeLorean Motor Company