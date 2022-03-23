Uber is reworking its fare splitting option, making it temporarily unavailable for users

Uber will temporarily remove a feature that allows riders to split fares and assures customers the change isn’t permanent.

“We are in the process of reworking how riders split fares, and the feature will be temporarily removed from the Uber app next month,” an Uber spokesperson told MobileSyrup.

Mashable first reported the news. Riders in the UK first got an email telling them the feature would discontinue on March 21. The company has said the date is a mistake, and Uber will deactivate the feature next month.

“We know this is a popular feature, so rest assured that we are planning to roll out a new, improved version in the coming months,” the spokesperson said.

While there are other options for riders to split fares in Canada, such as using e-transfer, the convenience of splitting the bill within the app will surely be missed.

