DoorDash’s ‘gas rewards’ program will help offset drivers’ fuel costs

Like Uber and Lyft, DoorDash will add a new relief system to help drivers offset rising fuel costs. However, unlike Uber and Lyft, DoorDash’s program will dole out “rewards” based on how much driving its drivers do.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, DoorDash explained:

“As gas prices have increased, we’ve taken time to listen to our Dasher community to understand how we can best support them. Based on those learnings, we’re launching a Gas Rewards program to help Dashers earn more and offset elevated gas prices. We’ll continue to monitor the evolving situation and explore additional resources in the coming weeks and months.”

As of March 14th, DoorDash has offered a weekly gas bonus for Dashers. The amount of money awarded is based on kilometres driven:

$5 extra for Dashers who accept and complete orders totalling 150km in a motor vehicle

$10 extra for Dashers who accept and complete orders totalling 280km

$15 extra for Dashers who accept and complete orders totalling 350km

DoorDash says these rewards work out to an estimated $0.58 to $0.66 per litre on top of normal DoorDash pay. The company plans to maintain the relief program through April and will continue to monitor gas prices.

The practice differs from Uber, which added a fuel surcharge of $0.50 for rides and $0.35 for Uber Eats deliveries. Lyft added a surcharge of $0.55 for rides. It’s worth noting that customers need to pay for these surcharges, while DoorDash says it’s not passing the cost of the gas rewards program onto customers.